Hawkes Bay Police seeking Zane Lewis

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 11:00

Hawke's Bay Police are seeking Zane Lewis, 26, who has warrants to arrest.

Lewis is 172 cm and is described as being of small build.

If you know his whereabouts, or have information which might help Police locate him, please call 06 831 0700.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.