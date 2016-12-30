Search for missing yachtie and daughter continues

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 13:11

Police continue to search for for Alan Langdon, 46, and his daughter Que, 6, and continue to appeal for any sightings of Mr Langdon's catamaran in the last few days.

Mr Langdon sailed from Kawhia on 17 December in the 21-foot catamaran. The catamaran is un-named but has the number T878 on the sail.

It is a wooden Tiki 21, Wharran vessel, coloured white with blue anti-foul below the water line.

It has been modified with a Bermuda mast.

Extensive search activity has been under way since Police were notified on 27 December that Mr Langdon and Que were missing.

A Philips Trust Air Rescue fixed wing plane has searched from Mokau to Port Waikato, including harbours and coastline, out to six nautical miles.

An Airforce P3 Orion has searched the western coastline from Kawhia to Cape Reinga and the eastern coastline to the Bay of Islands, out to 35 nautical miles.

Coastguard air patrol have searched and continue to search the bays and harbours on both coasts of Northland. Coastguard units have also searched Hokianga and Houhora Harbours.

Maritime NZ continue to broadcast our interest in this vehicle on marine channels.

The focus of the search effort is currently in the Northland area, as Police have received sightings of a vessel similar to Mr Langdon's heading in that direction over the last few days.

Police are looking at a multitude of possible scenarios as part of this search, and this includes advising and liaising with Interpol, in the event that Mr Langdon has left New Zealand.

If you believe you have seen Mr Langdon's vessel in the last few days, or you think you may have information which would assist the search effort, please contact your local police station.