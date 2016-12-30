Motorcyclist killed on Waipahi Highway, Gore named

|
Police can now release the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday 27 December on the Waipahi Highway, Gore.
He was 46-year-old Jason Lilly of Christchurch.
The Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.
