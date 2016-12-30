Four arrested following attempted burglary in Upper Hutt

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 14:51

Hutt Valley Police have made four arrests following an attempted burglary at a home in Upper Hutt last night.

Police were called after the homeowner disturbed four people trying to break into their property.

The offenders have run from the address after being disturbed.

Responding Police units saw the group running from the area, three males ran off leaving behind a sole female.

Two of the males were apprehended nearby while the third male ran into a nearby park.

A police dog tracked the outstanding male over a creek and into bush where he was observed by the dog handler, however when challenged the male ran, he was again challenged but continued, running into a nearby wooded area.

The male was apprehended by the responding Police dog shortly after.

One of the four offenders, a 28 year old male was wanted for arrest by Police on other matters including a previous serious assault.

He will now face those charges along with an attempted burglary charge along with the other three offenders.