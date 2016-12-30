Outdoor enthusiasts urged: "Let them know before you go"

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 15:10

Yesterday evening Police responded to an overdue jet skier on the Whanganui River. It was initially reported by a member of the public who observed his car and trailer at the slipway on Anzac parade at about 10.30pm.

Enquires with family identified the missing jet-skier as a local man who had purchased the brand new jet ski and had gone to test it out without advising anyone where he was going.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was deployed and found him approximately 25km up the river drifting on his jet ski which had suffered a mechanical failure.

This incident is a timely reminder for those choosing do any water sports, go tramping, day walking or even swimming at this time of year to be prepared.

Know your limitations and be aware of the likely weather conditions and carry appropriate means of communication. Police cannot emphasise enough, the importance of Personal Emergency Locator beacons especially since mobile phones don’t always work in some black spots in our hilly country, so a personal locator beacon is a must for serious outdoors people.

With summer in full swing, now is a good time to remind trampers, swimmers and climbing enthusiasts to plan ahead, take the necessary life-saving equipment and to be prepared.

Regardless of whether you’re heading out for a few hours or a few days, or how experienced you may be, being prepared and properly equipped is vital.

Quick tips to remember are; be prepared, plan carefully, know your limitations, dress appropriately, take sufficient supplies and let someone know the route you are taking and when you expect to be back. These are simple tips that will ensure that your experience is an enjoyable and safe one.

Police would also urge everyone to remember the five simple rules of the outdoor safety code:

- Plan your trip: Seek local knowledge and plan the route you will take and the amount of time you can reasonably expect it to take

- Tell someone: Tell someone your plans and leave a date to raise the alarm if you haven’t returned

- Be aware of the weather: New Zealand’s weather can be highly unpredictable.

Check the forecast and expect weather changes

- Know your limits: Challenge yourself within your physical limits and experience.

Learn safe ways of rescuing others without putting yourself in danger

- Take sufficient supplies: Make sure you have enough food, clothing, equipment and emergency rations for the worst-case scenario.

Take an appropriate means of communication

Further advice for planning and preparing for any outdoor activity safely can be found at www.adventuresmart.org.nz (link is external).