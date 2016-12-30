Rescue helicopter winches injured mountain biker

|
At approximately 1pm today, Life Flight’s Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to a call to help a man in 20's following a mountain bike crash in the Makara Peak mountain bike park.
The injured man was in stuck on steep terrain with a seriously injured shoulder and required immediate medical assistance. With no suitable place to land, the helicopter crew winched a Wellington Free Ambulance Intensive care paramedic 15m down to the patient, where he was treated, winched up to the helicopter and transported to Wellington Hospital in stable condition.
