Man dies in water at Kerikeri

A 52-year-old male has died in Kerikeri this afternoon.
The man was found unresponsive in the water in Kerikeri Inlet.
Attempts to revive the man by those at the scene and emergency services were unsuccessful.
Police are at the scene completing inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.
