Man dies in Kaipara crash

A man has died following a single vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in Kaipara this evening.
Police were called to the crash at 5.36pm this evening and the male was deceased at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
SH12 is currently closed while the investigation is ongoing.
