Police investigating hit and run in Napier

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 19:40

Hawke's Bay Police are investigating a hit and run that occurred at about 11:30am today in the Napier suburb of Onekawa.

A male has been admitted to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries as a result.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident and appeal to the driver to come forward.

Information can be shared with Hawke's Bay Police on 06 06 7310700.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.