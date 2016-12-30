Police make arrest following Bryndwr shooting

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 21:35

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man following a shooting at an address in Bryndwr, Christchurch on Thursday 29 December.

The man has been charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm causing grievous bodily harm and will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

The victim remains in hospital and is recovering well.

Police still wish to locate a 1998 purple coloured Honda Accord, registration XC4771 in relation to the incident.

Anyone who has information to share with Police in relation to the shooting is asked to call Christchurch Central Police Station on (03) 363 7400.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.