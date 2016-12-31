Man in serious condition following incident at Tauranga

|
A man is in a serious condition after an incident at a Tauranga residence early this morning.
Police were called to the residence shortly after 5am, where they discovered a man with a serious chest wound.
He was transported to hospital and three people from the property are helping police with their enquiries.
