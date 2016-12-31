Kiwi ingenuity scoots around traffic at Auckland Airport

Saturday, 31 December, 2016 - 08:40

A leading rental car company has come up with an innovative solution to the traffic congestion at New Zealand’s gateway airport.

Avis’ Auckland Airport team have purchased a small fleet of electric scooters in order to cut down customer wait times resulting from growing traffic build up in the area.

Avis Rent A Car’s New Zealand Managing Director, Kathryn O’Neil says; "I couldn’t be prouder of our team. Their proactive approach really brings to life one of our core values i.e. We Try Harder. Judging by the positive reaction already from our customers I am not the only one who appreciates their Kiwi ingenuity!"

Every time one of Avis’s rental cars is returned, a staff member delivers it to their cleaning depot and they are then dropped back to the Airport. This 1.7km round trip should take under 10 minutes but that can be significantly delayed during peak traffic times creating unwanted customer delays because the cars can’t be cleaned and delivered back to Auckland Airport quickly enough due to the traffic.

This problem is not unique to Avis but their solution certainly is.

Avis’ new fleet of foldable electric scooters are small enough to fit inside the boot of a car when it is delivered to the cleaning depot so that the driver can scooter back to the Airport. This is not only more environmentally friendly but the return trip ensures that they are not adding further to the traffic congestion.

At peak times this will save numerous hours over a day, considerable amounts of fuel, reduce road congestion and crucially, it will cut down the wait time for their customers. -ends-