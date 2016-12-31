Arrest warrant issued following Napier hit and run

Saturday, 31 December, 2016 - 13:00

Hawkes Bay Police are continuing their investigation into a hit and run that occurred in Waterworth Avenue, Napier yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said, "a 49 year-old man from Napier was struck by a vehicle following an altercation between two men, that occured at approximately 11.45am.

The driver of the vehicle left the area immediately after the incident."

"As a result of our enquiries so far we are looking to locate Jamie Lesley Jones, aged 31 years-old, also from Napier.

"An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones," said Mr Pritchard.

The injured man is currently in a critical condition in Hawkes Bay Hospital.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamie Jones is asked to contact Hawkes Bay Police on (06) 831 0700 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.