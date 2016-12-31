Police seek assistance to locate Dillon Scott

Saturday, 31 December, 2016 - 14:10

Police are appealing for assistance to locate Dillon Scott.

Dillon is 23 years old, 176 cm tall, and is described as being of thin build.

He was last seen in Palmerston North on Friday 30 December, and may be attempting to travel to the Waikato area.

He was wearing navy blue Canterbury pants, a black t-shirt, and a black cap, along with a light green jacket and a tan hoody.

Police and family have concerns for Dillon’s safety and welfare and would like to hear from anyone who knows his whereabouts or believes they have seen him since yesterday.

Please contact Palmerston North Police on 06 351 3600 if you have any information.