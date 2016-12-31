Helicopters help battle scrub fire near Withers Hill Park

Saturday, 31 December, 2016 - 15:40

Blenheim Police are advising locals and motorists near Wither Hills Farm Park to be aware of a large scrub fire currently burning in the park.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire breaking out in the Park at approximately 2:30pm today.

The Fire Service is working to bring the fire under control, this includes the use of helicopters.

Police urge people and motorists to avoid the area, be responsible and follow the directions of emergency services.