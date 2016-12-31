Hicks Bay rescue helicopter callout

Saturday, 31 December, 2016 - 15:53

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Hicks Bay at 11:15am where a 58 year old male received serious shoulder and arm injuries that required immediate hospital care. Travelling tourist helped the man to a nearby house and comforted him until help arrived. St John paramedics stabilised the patient before being flown to Tauranga hospital for further treatment.

The helicopter was dispatched not long after to Waiotahi beach at 2pm where a 35 year old male was swimming in the surf and suffered a serious neck injury. He was stabilised by St John paramedics before being flown to tauranga hospital for further treatment.

The helicopter was called to both jobs due to the nature of the injuries and distance by road to the nearest appropriate hospital.