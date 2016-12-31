Search continues after Hamilton death near Waikato River

Saturday, 31 December, 2016 - 17:35

Police are continuing their search along the river banks of the Waikato River with a focus on the camp site confirmed as belonging to Tama Hurinui Retimana whose body was discovered on 27 Devember 2016.

Mr Retimana’s lived at the camp site with his partner and his death is being treated as suspicious.

"We are looking to identify the other occupants who were believed to be living in the campsite with Retimana and his partner prior to him being discovered in the river," said Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson.

CCTV footage has been gathered from various cameras throughout Hamilton’s CBD area.

"We have obtained a substantial amount of CCTV footage from the days leading up to the discovery of Mr Retimana's body which we will be reviewing over the next few days."

Mr Retimana was well known amongst the homeless community and to city camera staff.

Police will also be continuing to speak to members of the homeless community to build a picture on Mr Retimana and his close associates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson of Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.