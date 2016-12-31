Dunedin Police investigating car fire arson

Saturday, 31 December, 2016 - 19:15

Police are calling for information from the public following a car fire in Halfway Bush, Dunedin this morning.

At around 6.30am this morning a 2008 Nissan Dualis car parked on Mooltan Street was set alight.

Police are treating the fire as an arson.

The fire was extinguished by members of the fire service.

A fire service investigator has carried out a scene investigation and Police are making further inquiries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity at that time and saw the incident or noticed anything suspicious.

Information can be shared with Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800.

Alternatively information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.