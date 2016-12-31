Two men charged after Tauranga assault

Saturday, 31 December, 2016 - 18:50

Two men have been arrested today following an incident in Parkvale, Tauranga this morning which left a man with a serious chest would.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A second man, aged 26, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Both men will appear in Tauranga District Court on 9 January.

The man who was injured in the incident remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.