Two men charged after Tauranga assault

Two men have been arrested today following an incident in Parkvale, Tauranga this morning which left a man with a serious chest would.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A second man, aged 26, has been charged with assault with a weapon.
Both men will appear in Tauranga District Court on 9 January.
The man who was injured in the incident remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
