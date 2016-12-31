Paihia Lotto player ends year with a bang

Saturday, 31 December, 2016 - 20:42

One lucky Lotto player from Paihia will be celebrating an extra special end to the year after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division tonight.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Paihia Four Square in Paihia.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6.5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion with 200 extra prizes was also drawn tonight, with a player from Arrowtown winning the top prize of $1 million. The winning voucher was sold at Arrowtown Night ‘n Day.

There were also nine BMW X1 sDrive vehicles up for grabs. The winning voucher numbers and locations are as follows:

Voucher number

Location

Retailer

28573

Auckland

New World Mt Roskill

650905

Pukekohe

Pak N Save Pukekohe

998759

Turangi

Z Turangi

1004734

Wellington

Countdown Crofton Downs

1216643

Chatham Islands

MyLotto

1451676

Dunedin

Centre City New World

1591917

Whangarei

New World Regent

1684256

Waiuku

New World Waiuku

1695291

Te Aroha

Te Aroha Four Square

The full results of Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion are available on MyLotto.co.nz.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.