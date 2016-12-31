Paihia Lotto player ends year with a bang

|
One lucky Lotto player from Paihia will be celebrating an extra special end to the year after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division tonight.
The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Paihia Four Square in Paihia.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6.5 million.
Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.
Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion with 200 extra prizes was also drawn tonight, with a player from Arrowtown winning the top prize of $1 million. The winning voucher was sold at Arrowtown Night ‘n Day.
There were also nine BMW X1 sDrive vehicles up for grabs. The winning voucher numbers and locations are as follows:
Voucher number
Location
Retailer
28573
Auckland
New World Mt Roskill
650905
Pukekohe
Pak N Save Pukekohe
998759
Turangi
Z Turangi
1004734
Wellington
Countdown Crofton Downs
1216643
Chatham Islands
MyLotto
1451676
Dunedin
Centre City New World
1591917
Whangarei
New World Regent
1684256
Waiuku
New World Waiuku
1695291
Te Aroha
Te Aroha Four Square
The full results of Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion are available on MyLotto.co.nz.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.
