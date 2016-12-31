Lewis Pass crash highlights importance of seat belts

Saturday, 31 December, 2016 - 20:50

A vehicle crash in Lewis Pass this afternoon has highlighted the importance of seat belts.

The single vehicle crash occurred on SH7 in the Lewis Pass near the St James walkway at around 5pm.

The vehicle rolled in the crash and ended up on its side against a steep bank.

All five occupants of the car were wearing seat belts.

Three suffered from moderate non life threatening injuries and were taken by helicopter and ambulance to Christchurch Hospital.

The remaining two passengers had minor injuries.

"This emphasises the importance of everyone travelling in a vehicle wearing seat belts.

Even though the car rolled the wearing of seatbelts prevented any occupants from being thrown from the car and being seriously or fatally injured," said Canterbury Road Policing manager Inspector Al Stewart.

Police will be making inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.