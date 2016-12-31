Driver dies at Christchurch crash scene

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has died following a single vehicle crash in Christchurch this evening.
The crash occurred just after 9pm on Downs Road, Spotswood.
The driver of the car has died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.