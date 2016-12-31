Police arrest Milton Lester Hira after months on the run

|
[ login or create an account ]
Counties Manukau Police have this evening arrested Milton Lester Hira on a warrant for arrest and breach of electronic monitoring bail.
Mr Hira had been evading Police for a number for months before being found this evening at a Manurewa address.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in providing information which led to the arrest of Mr Hira.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.