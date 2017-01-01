Police investigating burglary at Penrose Gun City

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 06:26

Police are investigating the burglary of a Gun CIty store in Penrose overnight.

Police were notified by the FIre Service at around 12.30am this morning that the store appeared to be "wide open".

Police have confirmed that the only items taken in the burglary were BB guns.

A vehicle of interest has since been located, containing stolen BB gun boxes. The vehicle has been towed for forensic examination.

Further examination will be undertaken at the scene today and enquiries into the burglary are ongoing.