Nelson Police happy with New Year's behaviour

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 06:35

Nelson Police overall were happy with crowd behaviour over New Year's evening in Nelson.

There were a handful of arrests, for offences such as disorderly behaviour, assault and obstruction, but considering the large crowds the behaviour was pretty good both in Nelson and Kaiteriteri.

As always, alcohol played a major part in all of the offending. Some people also had to be attended to by ambulance due to their level of intoxication.