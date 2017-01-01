Police "generally pleased" with New Year's Eve behaviour

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 07:46

Police are generally pleased with behaviour at New Year’s Eve (NYE) celebrations across the country.

There were no significant issues or incidents reported to Police at any of the main events or celebrations.

Police presence in the main areas was focused on prevention and ensuring revellers stayed safe.

Police largely dealt with minor disorder incidents, liquor ban breaches and intoxication.

Arrests that were made were mostly related to alcohol and disorder incidents.

Auckland CBD and the wider area celebrations were standard and nothing unusual was reported.

Large crowds at Rhythm and Vines were generally well behaved with eight arrests made for drug related offences.

Christchurch events at Hagley Park and Cathedral Square were described as quiet and well behaved, with two people dealt with for detox.

Police also responded to several minor disorder events across Christchurch.

In Wellington, the concert and fireworks on the waterfront was attended by about 6,000 people. The crowd was well behaved, but there were several breaches of the liquor ban.

The night was described as a moderately busy Saturday night.

Eight NYE related arrests were made across the Wellington District.

Crowds in Dunedin, Queenstown and Wanaka were also generally well behaved and dispersed quickly after the fireworks due to rain.

There was only one arrest made at Rhythm and Alps.

No major problems were reported at celebrations in Whangamata or Mt Maunganui despite large crowds.