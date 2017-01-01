Two fatal crashes in Far North

|
Two people are dead in two separate crashes in the Far North overnight.
Both crashes involved a car and a pedestrian.
The first occurred at 1:16am on Pa Road, Kerikeri.
The male pedestrian died at the scene.
The second occurred at 2:28am on Oruru Road, Far North.
The female pedestrian died at the scene.
The crashes are not related.
Serious Crash Unit attended both incidents and will be investigating.
