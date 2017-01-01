Two fatal crashes in Far North

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 06:05

Two people are dead in two separate crashes in the Far North overnight.

Both crashes involved a car and a pedestrian.

The first occurred at 1:16am on Pa Road, Kerikeri.

The male pedestrian died at the scene.

The second occurred at 2:28am on Oruru Road, Far North.

The female pedestrian died at the scene.

The crashes are not related.

Serious Crash Unit attended both incidents and will be investigating.