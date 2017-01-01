Emergency services respond to crash near Mangateparu

|
Emergency services are responding to a crash near Mangateparu, Waikato.
The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at around 10.15am.
Five people are reported to have been injured in the crash, with one critical and one serious.
A rescue helicopter is en route to the scene and will airlift the injured to Hamilton Hospital.
The road is currently blocked at the intersection of the Tahuna-Morrinsville highway and Cameron Road.
Motorists travelling in the area are asked to take SH 27 as an alternative route.
