Emergency services respond to crash near Mangateparu

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 11:25

Emergency services are responding to a crash near Mangateparu, Waikato.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at around 10.15am.

Five people are reported to have been injured in the crash, with one critical and one serious.

A rescue helicopter is en route to the scene and will airlift the injured to Hamilton Hospital.

The road is currently blocked at the intersection of the Tahuna-Morrinsville highway and Cameron Road.

Motorists travelling in the area are asked to take SH 27 as an alternative route.