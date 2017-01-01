Unsettled weather in store for first week of 2017

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 12:21

There was a mixed bag of weather to welcome in 2017 as multiple fronts affected the country this weekend. Wellingtonians battled gale northerlies, with gusts of 140 km/h recorded early this morning. Severe Weather Warnings are in force for severe gales in Wellington and Wairarapa early tomorrow morning. A week of unsettled weather lies ahead, with a series of fronts expected to sweep across the country.

"The front affecting central New Zealand today is forecast to move up the North Island tomorrow and weakens before stalling over the north of the country," explained MetService Meteorologist Ciaran Doolin. "A low is forecast to cross central New Zealand on Tuesday, with heavy rain expected about the northwest of the South Island and western parts of the lower North Island. Then on Wednesday a strong, colder southwest flow spreads across the country with a front."

"The weather fines up and the winds ease into Thursday as a ridge of high pressure establishes itself. The ridge is short lived however as another front moves up the South Island on Friday bringing periods of rain and a change to southwesterly winds," Doolin added.