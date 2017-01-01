One dead after truck rolls at Whakatane

|
One person is dead after a truck rolled on Thornton Road in Whakatane at approximately 12:30pm.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place at Powdrell Road and Westbank Road.
Serious Crash Unit have been notified and will be investigating
