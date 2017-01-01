Section of Tahuna-Morrinsville road remains closed after crash

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 12:40

The Tahuna-Morrinsville highway remains closed around the intersection of Cameron Road, following a crash earlier today.

The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Police ask motorists to continue taking SH 27 as an alternative route in the interim.

Those injured in the crash have been transported to Waikato Hospital.