Arrest made following assault in Gore

A 60 year-old Gore man has been arrested and charged with assault following an incident at the Traffers Hotel in Gore on the evening of Thursday 29 December.
He will appear in the Gore District Court on 18 January 2016 and further charges may follow.
The victim who is in intensive care in Southland Hospital remains in a serious but stable condition.
