Caution advised on Central Otago roads due to high winds

Police in Central Otago are advising motorists in the Cromwell and Omarama area to drive with caution due to high winds.
Police are aware of a number of minor incidents in the area due to the winds and want to remind people travelling on the roads in the Central Otago area to drive to the conditions.
