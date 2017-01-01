Body washed up on private beach in Hawke's Bay

|
Police are at the scene where a body has washed up on a private beach in Tangoio, Hawke’s Bay this afternoon.
The unknown woman’s body has been found on the beach.
Police are at the scene making inquiries to identify her and the circumstances surrounding the death.
