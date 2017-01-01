Young girl airlifted from Matarangi to Tauranga Hospital

|
[ login or create an account ]
This afternoon the Tauranga based Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matarangi where a 12 year old Tauranga had become very unwell with the sudden onset of a serious medical condition.
She was flown to Tauranga hospital in a moderate condition accompanied by her mother. The helicopter was used because of the nature of the patients condition and distance to hospital.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.