Young girl airlifted from Matarangi to Tauranga Hospital

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 16:12

This afternoon the Tauranga based Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matarangi where a 12 year old Tauranga had become very unwell with the sudden onset of a serious medical condition.

She was flown to Tauranga hospital in a moderate condition accompanied by her mother. The helicopter was used because of the nature of the patients condition and distance to hospital.