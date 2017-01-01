Heavy rain about central NZ easing overnight

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 20:04

An active front is forecast to move slowly northwards over the lower North Island tonight (Sunday) and then to weaken as it moves further north on Monday. This front is preceded by strong moist northwesterlies and rain, with the heaviest falls about the Tararua Range and Mt Taranaki until Monday morning.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING is in force for the TARARUA RANGE.

A STRONG WIND WARNING is also in force for WELLINGTON and WAIRARAPA.

This WATCH is for the possibility that rainfall accumulations will reach warning criteria (for example 70mm falling in 12 hours) in the following areas:

HOROWHENUA and KAPITI COAST (INCLUDING LOWER LYING AREAS AWAY FROM THE TARARUA RANGE WHICH IS UNDER WARNING):

Until early Monday morning.

MT TARANAKI:

Until about dawn Monday morning.

People in the affected areas are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case part of this Watch is upgraded to a full Warning.

Note, strong northwesterlies about MARLBOROUGH and the CANTERBURY HIGH COUNTRY and PLAINS are no longer expected to reach severe gale and the Watch has been lifted.