SH1 south of Kaikoura closed for emergency rockfall protection

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 22:08

The NZ Transport Agency closed State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura earlier than was planned this evening Sunday, 1 January, after rocks fell north of Rosy Morn, between Peketa and Goose Bay. The highway closed around 5 pm instead of 8 pm.

"After geotechnical inspections tonight, given that rock is continuing to fall and rain is forecast, we will build the protective bund higher on Monday morning and delay a decision on opening until 10 am," says Barry Stratton, Transport Agency Maintenance Contract Manager for North Canterbury.

State Highway 1 access to Kaikoura from the south was restored on 21 December after weeks of work by contractors, engineers and geotechnical crews following the 14 November earthquakes. The highway is subject to closure at short notice if the crews and geotechnical advisors managing the route are concerned for the safety of road users.

The highway was closed on 29 December for part of the day after minor rockfalls between Goose Bay and Peketa.

Mr Stratton advised people to check the map on the Transport Agency’s Traffic and Travel pages for Canterbury for updates before leaving to go to Kaikoura.

In situations like this, contractors aim to have signs in place so people knew to take the alternative route in and out of Kaikoura. In this case, the inland route 70 via Culverden and Waiau/ Mt Lyford remains open into Kaikoura.