Body washed up on private beach in Hawke's Bay

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 22:10

Hawke's Bay Police have not been able identify the woman who was found washed up on Tangoio Beach, Hawkes Bay this afternoon just before 2pm and someone must know her.

She is described as being aged between 20 and 40 years old, has long dark hair to her shoulders, is of medium build and approximately 165cm tall.

When found the deceased was wearing tight blue jeans and a black bra.

She does not have any tattoos or obvious scars.

The deceased does not appear to have been in the water for any great length of time.

Police ask that anyone who has any female family or friends overdue or any information that could help identify the woman that they contact Hawke's Bay Police on 06 831 0700 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.