SH1 south of Kaikoura reopens, bund successfully built at area of rockfall

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 09:09

The NZ Transport Agency has reopened State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura this morning, just before 9 am. The highway south of the town is currently normally open daylight hours, 6am to 8 pm, so long as weather conditions, rockfalls or earthquakes do not create temporary closures.

The highway was closed a few hours earlier than was planned yesterday after rocks fell north of Rosy Morn, between Peketa and Goose Bay.

Crews worked hard last night and early this morning to construct a protective bund alongside the area of rockfall, says Barry Stratton, Transport Agency Maintenance Contract Manager for North Canterbury.

State Highway 1 access to Kaikoura from the south was restored on 21 December after weeks of work by contractors, engineers and geotechnical crews following the 14 November earthquakes.

Mr Stratton advised people to check the map on the Transport Agency’s Traffic and Travel pages for Canterbury for updates before leaving to go to Kaikoura.

The alternative route to Kaikoura is via State Highway 7, inland from Waipara, via Culverden and route 70 Waiau/ Mt Lyford.