Bus fares to rise from next Monday

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 08:45

Bus fares on all Bay of Plenty public transport services will rise five (5) percent from Monday next week, affecting Bayhopper Tauranga, Cityride Rotorua and all rural services such as Bayhopper Eastern BOP.

Starting from Monday, 9 January 2017, fares will rise to ensure a greater balance between user contributions and public funding, in accordance with the Region’s Public Transport Policy.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council who manages the region’s public transport service, says it has held off increasing fares on most public transport services for over a year, however it must raise the fares now.

The Regional Council’s transport policy manager, Mr Maloney says, the increase has been kept low at five percent.

"Concessions will still be available for students, children and NZ Supergold Card holders with children under 5 years old still able to travel for free on all our services, as will all NZ Supergold Card holders (during off peak)," says Mr Maloney.

The increase equates to around a 5 to 20 cents per trip increase depending on whether users use the Smartride card entitling them to a discounted fare or pay the cash fare price.

To find out more about the new fares, go to www.baybus.co.nz or call 0800 422 928.