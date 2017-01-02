Police investigating assault on young girl in Stoke

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 12:30

Nelson Police are investigating after a 14 year-old female was assaulted while out walking with her 12 year-old sister in Stoke last night (Sunday 1 January 2017).

The incident happened in the vicinity of the Stoke library, near the public toilets at about 10.30pm.

The 14 year-old fought off the attacker, kneeing him and pushing him away.

The male has been described as:

Caucasian

Aged between 40 and 50 years-old

Approximately 5ft 7 inches tall

Medium build

Brown or blond hair cut very short

Wearing a blue t-shirt with black on the shoulder, black shorts and white sneakers.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw the male.

The young girl and her sister were left shaken by the incident.

Any information can be passed onto Nelson Police on (03) 546 3840 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.