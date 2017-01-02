One summery day at least

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 12:21

At least one day of summery weather this week can be expected, as a ridge of high pressure finally makes its way onto New Zealand. But starry skies will bring some chilly overnight temperatures, especially for inland areas.

Cloudy and rainy conditions are forecast for Tuesday, with a series of weather fronts hanging about the country. A severe weather watch has been issued for heavy rain for Mount Taranaki, the central North Island, including the Whanganui River and the Ruahine Range during Tuesday morning and afternoon. The rain gradually eases by Wednesday as a southwesterly flow moves onto the country, which brings cooler daytime temperatures for the South Island on Wednesday.

"Although rain is good for the farmers, those holidaying will be glad of a break in the wet conditions on Thursday, when the sun finally comes out and starts to warm us," said meteorologist Emma Blades. "Although this is great for beachgoers, it’s not such good news for campers, as those clear skies do mean that temperatures are forecast to plummet overnight," Ms Blades added. The central North Island and inland Otago and Marlborough could possibly drop to 4C.

Cooler daytime conditions continue on Friday, as we move back to a southwest flow. Most places in the country can expect a few showers sometime on Friday or Saturday. But also sunshine in between

