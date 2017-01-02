Governor-General acknowledges the passing of John Gregson GC

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 11:39

The Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy has acknowledged the recent passing of John Gregson, GC. "Mr Gregson will be remembered for an act of extraordinary courage when he saved the life of a wounded ship-mate after their ship, SS Deucalian was torpedoed in 1942. He was one of the very few people to receive the George Cross, the highest award for gallantry awarded to civilians."

Dame Patsy said "On behalf of all New Zealanders, I express my condolences to the family and friends of Mr Gregson".