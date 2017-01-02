Delays for Tauranga motorists following crash

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 14:20

Police are attending a crash in Tauranga near the Bayfair Shopping Centre roundabout.

At approximately 1.55pm a car hit a pedestrian and the person has suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

One eastbound lane will be closed while emergency services respond to the crash.

Police ask people to exercise patience as delays are expected.

Alternative routes

Motorists are asked to take care in this area as there is a large number of pedestrians attending a concert at Baypark Arena.

Police's serious crash unit is investigating this crash.