Both lanes blocked between Sanson and Bulls

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 15:40

Both lanes blocked at State Highway 1 between Sanson and Bulls, near Ohakea Air Base.

Police and ambulance, including a helicopter, is in attendance at a crash involving four cars.

Traffic is backed up and significant delays are expected.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes if possible.

For those who are stuck in traffic, we ask these motorists to exercise patience.

The road is being cleared as quickly as possible.

At this stage there is no information about any injuries of those involved in the crash.