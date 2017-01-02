Man assaulted before he was found dead in river

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 15:45

Preliminary post-mortem results on the body of Tama Retimana have indicated he had been assaulted.

The 29-year-old’s body was found in the Waikato River in Hamilton on December 27.

Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson says the post-mortem results indicate Mr Retimana was assaulted before he was found dead.

Further inquiries are now being made with the homeless community, who are upset this has happened.

"Our focus is now on the occupants of the campground situated at Pine Beach, as we search for the facts surrounding Mr Retimana’s death," Detective Sergeant Wilson says.

Police believe these individuals hold the key to what happened to Mr Retimana, and these people will be the focus of further inquiries.