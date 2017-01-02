Lane reopens following Sanson crash

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 16:15

One lane has reopened following the crash on State Highway 1 near Sanson.

Traffic is backed up and it will take time to clear.

Diversions remain in place at Fagan and Speedy Roads.

We would like to thank the motorists who have been affected by this crash for their patience as emergency services responded.

The other lane will be blocked for some time while the crash is cleared and Police investigate the cause of the crash.

In this case all occupants in the vehicles were appropriately restrained and we believe this saved lives of those involved.

One person has been taken to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.