Identity established of woman found on Hawke's Bay beach

|
[ login or create an account ]
Statement from Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard:
Hawke's Bay Police have now established the identity of the woman found dead on Sunday afternoon at a beach in Tangoio.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 38-year-old Napier women’s death.
A vehicle belonging to the woman has now been located on Napier’s beach front Marine Parade.
The matter is now being referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.