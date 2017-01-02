Identity established of woman found on Hawke's Bay beach

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 16:25

Statement from Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard:

Hawke's Bay Police have now established the identity of the woman found dead on Sunday afternoon at a beach in Tangoio.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 38-year-old Napier women’s death.

A vehicle belonging to the woman has now been located on Napier’s beach front Marine Parade.

The matter is now being referred to the Coroner.