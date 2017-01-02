Search suspended for missing man at Lake Ferry

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 19:06

The search for the missing fisherman at Lake Ferry has been suspended for the day.

The fisherman went underwater and did not resurface while attempting to cross the Ruamahanga River mouth.

Members of the public informed Police who initiated a search and rescue operation.

Extensive searches by air and by boat were undertaken, however, the man was not located.

The search will resume tomorrow morning.