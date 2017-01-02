Police seek assistance in Timaru assault investigation

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 18:15

Timaru Police are seeking assistance from the public in relation to an assault at Caroline Bay Skate Park on 15 December 2016.

At 9.15pm a 21-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown man after he demanded money and hasseled the victim.

The alleged offender is described as a large build, with short blonde/ginger hair, aged approximately 25-years-old.

He was wearing a purple LA Lakers Basketball singlet and was seen walking around the Caroline Bay area the same evening.

He was then picked up in a red station wagon vehicle and left the scene.

Information can be reported to Constable Lucie Joines at Timaru Police on 03 687 9808. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.